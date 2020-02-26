The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Rabbi Berland, women, to be kept under arrest – Police reports

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 26, 2020 16:32
Rabbi Eliezer Berland, who is currently investigated for selling what he described as “spiritual medicine” for large sums of money to people who suffered from terminal diseases, will be kept under arrest for the next five days, Police spokesperson reported on Wednesday.
Several women involved in the case are also being kept under arrest.  While Berland is a Breslov hassid, most rabbis in that school of Judaism shunned him after he was convicted of sexual assaults in 2016.
Allegedly, since his release from prison he claimed he can bring  people who suffered brain death back and cure cancer, for large sums of money.
Over 200 testimonies have been taken by Israel Police from people with terminal illnesses and their relatives, who allege that Berland gave them fake medicine while promising that they would be cured of their illnesses.   
Lebanon confirms country's second coronavirus case
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/26/2020 05:07 PM
Israel reopens Gaza crossings after calm restored
Senator Chuck Schumer to propose $8.5b. package for coronavirus support
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/26/2020 04:26 PM
Random inspection at Ben-Gurion airport finds 10 kg of rape-drug
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/26/2020 04:12 PM
US Embassy in India warns citizens to be cautious after New Delhi clashes
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/26/2020 03:57 PM
Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon signs free butter import warrant
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/26/2020 03:35 PM
Russian tennis star Sharapova, five-time Grand Slam winner, retires
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/26/2020 03:28 PM
Donald Trump to hold White House press conference on coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/26/2020 03:16 PM
Global coronavirus cases top 80,000 but no need for panic - WHO
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/26/2020 02:06 PM
Elderly man in Tokyo dies after catching new coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/26/2020 02:05 PM
12th person dies in northern Italy of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/26/2020 02:02 PM
Algeria not to suspend flights over coronavirus - official
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/26/2020 01:49 PM
Brazil test confirms first coronavirus case in Latin America
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/26/2020 01:48 PM
London court hears verdicts delivered in battle between Dubai ruler and ex-wife
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/26/2020 01:47 PM
Greece confirms first case of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/26/2020 01:27 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by