Rabbi Eliezer Berland, who is currently investigated for selling what he described as “spiritual medicine” for large sums of money to people who suffered from terminal diseases, will be kept under arrest for the next five days, Police spokesperson reported on Wednesday.Several women involved in the case are also being kept under arrest. While Berland is a Breslov hassid, most rabbis in that school of Judaism shunned him after he was convicted of sexual assaults in 2016.Allegedly, since his release from prison he claimed he can bring people who suffered brain death back and cure cancer, for large sums of money.Over 200 testimonies have been taken by Israel Police from people with terminal illnesses and their relatives, who allege that Berland gave them fake medicine while promising that they would be cured of their illnesses.