Rabbi of the Western Wall violates coronavirus health orders

The event included dozens of guests, breaking Health Ministry orders forbidding gatherings of more than 10 people in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus. Police were called and the guests, including the Rabbi of the Western Wall, departed, leaving 10 close family members. In response, Rabinowitz said that he thought the gathering was okay because he preformed the traditional blessing in an open space and not in a room and was under the impression fewer people will be present.