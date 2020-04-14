The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Rabbi of the Western Wall violates coronavirus health orders

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 14, 2020 16:42
Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, Rabbi of the Western Wall, attended a massive celebration held to honor the bris of the son of haredi (ultra-Orthodox) public relations man Yosi Rozenbuim, Channel 13 reporter Omri Maniv reported on Tuesday.  
 
The event included dozens of guests, breaking Health Ministry orders forbidding gatherings of more than 10 people in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus. Police were called and the guests, including the Rabbi of the Western Wall, departed, leaving 10 close family members.  In response, Rabinowitz said that he thought the gathering was okay because he preformed the traditional blessing in an open space and not in a room and was under the impression fewer people will be present.    
Rabinowitz is part of a growing list of public servants who did not comply with the orders, including Health Minister Ya’acov Litzman, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin.  
    
