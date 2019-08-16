Ramming attack caused by Temple Mount tensions - Hamas

Hamas spokesman Abdel Latif Knaum said on Friday that the ramming attack in Gush Etzion was caused by tensions on the Temple Mount according to Walla.



"The growing anger in our people and the stabbing in Jerusalem and the West Bank are a reaction to the repeated breakthrough into the al-Aqsa mosque and the ongoing occupation crimes," he stated. "This continued organized terrorism in Jerusalem and the West Bank will resurface before the Zionist occupation."

