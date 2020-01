Ramming attack in West Bank fails, IDF soldier unharmed

An IDF soldier reported a car headed from the Palestinian village of Haris to Giti Junction attempted to run him over on Sunday, but he was able to dodge the vehicle and escaped unharmed.There were no casualties.The incident is being investigated.

