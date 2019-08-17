Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Rashida Tlaib takes to Twitter over denial into Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 17, 2019 21:01
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib both responded once again Saturday night to the announcement that she or fellow congresswoman Ilhan Omar would not be allowed to enter Israel, ahead of planned visits to the country.

Within a tweet posted Saturday night Tlaib wrote, "Right here is more proof that Israel bars Americans from entry and our country has yet to honestly address it. When will we stop looking away and realize that these aren't democratic values?"She connected the tweet to a Twitter thread in which New York State Senator Julie Salazar shared a photo of her passport after being denied entry to Israel in 2014 for undisclosed reasons - the senator claims she shares solidarity with Tlaib and Omar.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel received the planned itineraries of the freshmen congresswomen a few days ago, and said it became clear that they were “planning a campaign whose sole purpose was to strengthen the boycott and to undermine Israel's legitimacy.”

Both Tlaib and Omar support a resolution affirming the right of Americans to participate in boycotts and have expressed support for the BDS movement.

In 2017 the Knesset passed an anti-BDS [Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions] law that blocks foreign BDS activists from gaining entry to Israel.


