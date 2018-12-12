Regev: Senior Palestinian terrorist should not have public monument

Breaking news.
Culture and Sports Minister Miri Regev asked Minister of Interior and Religious Affairs Aryeh Deri and Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit to immediately dismantle a monument recently erected in the Muslim cemetery in Acre in honor of Ghassan Kanafani, the Palestinian terrorist responsible for the Lod airport massacre.
"The location of the memorial and festive ceremony that accompanied it — which was broadcasted live to Syria — should raise a red flag regarding the freedom that the State of Israel gives for those perpetuating and glorifying activists and members of terrorist organizations," Regev wrote.
Kanafani was a leading member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine who was responsible for the Lod Airport massacre in 1972 that killed 26 people and injured 80.
"A person who was a senior member of a terrorist organization that murdered Israelis — an organization that still has an agenda calling for the destruction of Israel — should not become a public figure," Regev said.
