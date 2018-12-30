Report: Bennett and Shaked's new party to be called 'Tzalash'

Breaking news.
X
Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked and Education Minister Naftali Bennett's new party will be called "Tzalash" for technical reasons, but they will run under the name Hayemin Hehadash.
Tzalash is a Hebrew acronym for tzion lashevah, a military citation. The phrase is also used colloquially for any commendation, award, or praise.
The use of Tzalash is a technical move, allowing Shaked, Bennett and MK Shuli Moalem-Refaeli to break off from Bayit Yehudi and form a new party while retaining their government funding to run in the upcoming election.
The party was an inactive one, formed by Yosef Paritzky, a former MK and minister from the Shinui and Meretz parties, on the opposite side of the political spectrum from Shaked and Bennett’s former home Bayit Yehudi. Tzalash is a Hebrew abbreviation for Zionism, liberalism and equality. Attorney Amihai Weinberger took over the party’s ownership in August 2018, and now Bennett has power of attorney over it.
In 2015, Paritzky sparked outrage when he said that Shaked was better suited to posing for calendars than being justice minister.
