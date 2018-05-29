Report: Israeli air strike after Israeli official denies ceasefire reached

Israeli air force jets began attacking various targets throughout the Gaza Strip on Tuesday night, after an Israeli official denied Palestinian reports of a cease-fire agreement, according to Israeli media reports. A senior Hamas source had told Al-Jazeera that talks with Egypt had led to a ceasefire and an agreement to return to normalcy after a day of violent exchanges.



Explosions were heard in the vicinity of the Gaza Strip as a result of the IDF's activity. According to Palestinian sources, the al-Jidar outpost in the northern Gaza Strip was attacked with two missiles. Palestinian sources also reported an additional IDF attack in the Zeitun neighborhood, in the eastern part of Gaza City.



Throughout the day, IDF struck dozens of targets belonging to Islamic Jihad and Hamas across the length of the Gaza Strip on Tuesday evening, after several mortar and rocket barrages were fired at Israeli communities.





Share on facebook Share on twitter