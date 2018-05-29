May 30 2018
|
Sivan, 16, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Report: Israeli air strike after Israeli official denies ceasefire reached

By JPOST.COM STAFF
May 29, 2018 23:22
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Israeli air force jets began attacking various targets throughout the Gaza Strip on Tuesday night, after an Israeli official denied Palestinian reports of a cease-fire agreement, according to Israeli media reports. A senior Hamas source had told Al-Jazeera that talks with Egypt had led to a ceasefire and an agreement to return to normalcy after a day of violent exchanges.

Explosions were heard in the vicinity of the Gaza Strip as a result of the IDF's activity. According to Palestinian sources, the al-Jidar outpost in the northern Gaza Strip was attacked with two missiles. Palestinian sources also reported an additional IDF attack in the Zeitun neighborhood, in the eastern part of Gaza City.

Throughout the day, IDF struck dozens of targets belonging to Islamic Jihad and Hamas across the length of the Gaza Strip on Tuesday evening, after several mortar and rocket barrages were fired at Israeli communities.


Related Content

Breaking news
May 30, 2018
Further rocket sirens in Southern Israel, one person treated for shock

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut