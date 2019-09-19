Rivlin: Even today it's not clear where the Knesset is headed

"Even today it is not clear where the new Knesset is headed," said President Reuven Rivlin at a memorial ceremony for former president Shimon Peres.





"These are turbulent days in the political system. As all the presidents of Israel have done, I will be meeting with representatives of all factions again in the near future. Yes, for the third time in my service as president, I will be meeting with representatives of the factions for consultations," added Rivlin."I will do everything I can in order to prevent another round of elections, but the responsibility for this lies on you, the voted officials, and specifically on those who stand at the heads of the two largest parties," said Rivlin.

