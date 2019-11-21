Rivlin: Political situation is the result election forced on the citizens

President Reuven Rivlin, returned today, for the first time in history, the Mandate to form a government back to the head of the Knesset."This is the first time in the history of Israel that we have reached this position. I would like to remind his honor, that this grim political outcome, came after a second election, which was forced upon the citizens after the 21st Knesset voted on its dispersal" he said. "This means, by law, that starting today and for the next 21 days, the decision on who will form the government is in the hand of the MKs"