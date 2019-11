President Reuven Rivlin called on Likud and Blue and White to “get a grip and realize the people [of Israel] don’t want more elections” in a Sunday tweet.

The mandate given to Blue and White leader Benny Gantz to form a government will expire on Wednesday. Rivlin seemed to address party leaders Benny Gantz [Blue and White] and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu [Likud] when he said “You have problems? Personal problems? They can be solved, but first of all [agree to] basic outlines.”