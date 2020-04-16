Rivlin gives mandate to Knesset, after negotiations flounder

Within the next 21 days, a majority of the members of Knesset may recommend in writing that an agreed upon MK receive the mandate.In a letter to Gantz, who serves as the Speaker of Knesset, Rivlin stated that "In light of the situation that these third elections have produced as it appears to me at this time, according to which neither of the candidates has the support of a majority of Knesset Members in a way that allows them to secure the confidence of the Knesset and form a government, including in the form of a national unity government, and obligated by the meaning of Basic Law: The Government (2001), to bring about as soon as possible the formation of a government that will enjoy the confidence of the Knesset, I am informing you that I do not see the possibility of forming a government and I entrust the formation of a government to the Knesset, which is entitled to act under Article 10(a) of this law.""I hope that the Knesset Members will be able to form a majority in such a way that a government can be formed as soon as possible, and to prevent a fourth round of elections," added Rivlin.