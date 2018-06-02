Rocket Alert Sirens sound at multiple locations near Gaza Strip

Rocket sirens were sounded in southern Israel on Saturday evening, likely signalling a launch of projectiles from the Gaza Strip toward Israel. The cause of the siren is under investigation.



Rocket alert sirens sounded off in Eshkol Regional Council and Kissufim Saturday evening, according to recent reports.



Sirens were heard in southern Israel communities near the Gaza border.



A spokesperson from the Eshkol Regional Council said, "No projectiles have landed within Israeli settlements, at the moment we are scanning the perimeter and there is no knowledge of damages," said a spokesperson from the Eshkol Regional Council.



This is a developing story.







