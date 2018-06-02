June 02 2018
|
Sivan, 19, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Rocket Alert Sirens sound at multiple locations near Gaza Strip

By JPOST.COM STAFF
June 2, 2018 19:57
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Rocket sirens were sounded in southern Israel on Saturday evening, likely signalling a launch of projectiles from the Gaza Strip toward Israel. The cause of the siren is under investigation.

Rocket alert sirens sounded off in Eshkol Regional Council and Kissufim Saturday evening, according to recent reports.

Sirens were heard in southern Israel communities near the Gaza border.

A spokesperson from the Eshkol Regional Council said, "No projectiles have landed within Israeli settlements, at the moment we are scanning the perimeter and there is no knowledge of damages," said a spokesperson from the Eshkol Regional Council.

This is a developing story.



Related Content

Breaking news
June 2, 2018
Report: Israeli tanks fire on Gaza observation tower

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut