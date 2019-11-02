Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Rocks thrown at Border Patrol vehicle in Yitzhar in West Bank

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 2, 2019 22:02
An armored Border Police vehicle was pelted by rocks at the entrance to the Jewish settlement of Yitzhar in the West Bank on Saturday evening.

No damage was done to the vehicle or to Border Police forces.Border Police are sweeping the area for suspects.

This is a developing story.


