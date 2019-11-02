Rocks thrown at Border Patrol vehicle in Yitzhar in West Bank

An armored Border Police vehicle was pelted by rocks at the entrance to the Jewish settlement of Yitzhar in the West Bank on Saturday evening.



No damage was done to the vehicle or to Border Police forces.Border Police are sweeping the area for suspects.



This is a developing story.





