May 26 2018
|
Sivan, 12, 5778
|
Roman Abramovich not on aliya list, says Immigration Ministry

By JPOST.COM STAFF
May 26, 2018 15:56
1 minute read.
Roman Abramovich not on aliya list, says Immigration Ministry

Roman Abramovich, January 2018. (photo credit: Courtesy)

Reports that Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich may be emigrating to Israel are unconfirmed rumors, a Daily Mail article published Thursday evening stated.

The article reported that claims in the Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom that Abramovich arrived in Israel Thursday to make aliya, and is even building a house near Tel Aviv, were denied by both Tel Aviv and Moscow, with both saying they had no information on the matter.

"This is a sort of rumor," an Israeli Ministry of Aliya and Integration spokeswoman told Russia's state-owned Sputnik news agency, according to the Daily Mail. "We know the names of people arriving at airports today, we receive this information. Abramovich's name is not [on the list]."

The Jewish billionaire was reportedly in the process of building a mansion in Tel Aviv’s Neve Tzedek neighborhood. According to Forbes, Abramovich, 51, retains a net worth of $9.1 billion and was ranked as the 139th richest person in the world and 12th richest person in Russia in 2017.

Abramovich’s business ventures include Millhouse Capital, Evraz (a coal and steel mining company) and Norenickel (a nickel and palladium mining and smelting company).

Abramovich acquired the British soccer team Chelsea FC in 2003. The team has had enjoyed much success since then, including a 2012 victory in the Champions League.

The Russian oligarch is a frequent visitor to Israel and a philanthropist of both the State of Israel and Jewish communities in Russia. Abramovich received a special award from the Federation of Jewish Communities of Russia for his contributions of over $500 million over the past 20 years to Jewish causes in Israel and Russia.


