Rouhani claims Iran discovered new oil field with 53 billion barrels

“Despite America’s sanctions... Iranian workers have found an oil field with 53 billion barrels of reserves,” Rouhani said in a speech in the central city of Yazd.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS
November 10, 2019 11:11
DUBAI - Iran has discovered a new oilfield with 53 billion barrels of oil in the southwest of the country, President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday in remarks carried live on state television.

In his speech, Rouhani mentioned that the field was found in the Khuzestan Province, an area rich with oil, and this newly discovered field would become the second largest in the Ahvaz region (the capital of the Khuzestan Province).

Last week, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on all nations to increase their pressure on Iran as a result of their violations of the nuclear deal, and claimed that "It is now time for all nations to reject [Iran's] nuclear extortion and increase pressure."


