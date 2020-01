Royal Jordanian Airlines said on Friday it suspended flights to Baghdad's international airport until further notice due to the security situation after a U.S. air strike.The state carrier, which has eighteen scheduled flights every week to Baghdad, said its flights to other Iraqi cities were not affected and operating normally.

