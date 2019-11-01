Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Russia accuses NATO of stirring up tensions over Ukraine

By REUTERS
November 1, 2019 13:56
MOSCOW - Russia's foreign ministry accused NATO on Friday of fueling tensions over Ukraine and said the alliance's military support for the country was creating divisions inside it, the TASS news agency reported.

On Thursday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg traveled to Ukraine and its President Volodymr Zelensky said it was ready to speed up preparations to become a member of NATO.


