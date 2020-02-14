Russia hints at Belarus joining in a unified state for oil deal

MINSK, - Moscow has hinted at giving Minsk a deal on energy prices in exchange for Belarus joining Russia in a unified state, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday, the state news agency Belta reported.Russia and Belarus have been discussing possible deeper integration in a union state for around two decades, but have failed to agree on key points, including a united currency.Lukashenko met Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin last week, but the two failed to agree on a new deal for oil supplies in 2020.