Russia jails Jehovah's Witnesses for six years citing extremism

A Russian court jailed a Jehovah's Witness adherent for six years on Friday after finding him guilty of extremist activity, part of a crackdown on the group that human rights activists say violates religious freedom.A court in Penza, around 350 miles (563 km) southeast of Moscow, said in a statement it had jailed Vladimir Alushkin, 55, after an investigation had shown he was continuing to run a local branch of the U.S.-headquartered Christian denomination despite the group being outlawed as extremist in Russia.It said it had also handed suspended two-year prison sentences to five other adherents.