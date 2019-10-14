Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Russia says no talks underway to change oil output deal

By REUTERS
October 14, 2019 11:04
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday there were no talks underway to change the global oil output deal between OPEC and its allies.

Moscow is fully committed to the deal, Novak told reporters while on a trip to Saudi Arabia.


