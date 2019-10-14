Russia says no talks underway to change oil output deal

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday there were no talks underway to change the global oil output deal between OPEC and its allies.



Moscow is fully committed to the deal, Novak told reporters while on a trip to Saudi Arabia.

