Russia to land two nuclear-capable bombers in S.Africa on Wednesday

MOSCOW - Russia will land two nuclear-capable strategic bombers in South Africa on Wednesday, Interfax news agency cited South Africa's military as saying.



Russia's defence ministry said on Monday that two Tupolev Tu-160 bombers were being sent to South Africa on a first ever flight to develop bilateral military cooperation.The flight comes amid a push by Moscow for influence on the African continent.



