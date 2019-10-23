Russian defense minister speaks to SDF head after Syria deal - reports

MOSCOW - Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has spoken by video conference to the leader of Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Russian news agencies reported on Wednesday.



Shoigu told the SDF head that Russia will increase the number of its military police near the Syrian-Turkish border, Interfax reported. The two men also discussed the implementation by Kurds of a Russian-Turkish Syria deal announced on Tuesday.Russian military police started deploying on Syria's northeast border on Wednesday under a deal with Turkey to drive Kurdish fighters from the region.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });