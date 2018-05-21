May 21 2018
|
Sivan, 7, 5778
|
Russian military shoots down 'unidentified drone' in Syria

By REUTERS
May 21, 2018 23:32
MOSCOW - Russia's military said on Monday it had shot down an unidentified drone that came close to its Syrian air base at Hmeimim, RIA news agency said, citing the Russian Defence Ministry.

"There are neither casualties nor physical damage. Russia's Hmeimim air base is operating as normal," it said.

The British-based war monitoring group Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said explosions had been heard near the base and appeared to have come from Russian air defenses confronting an attack.


