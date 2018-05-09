May 09 2018
S. Korea says Trump says release of detainees by N.Korea will be positive for summit

By REUTERS
May 9, 2018
SEOUL- US President Donald Trump said North Korea's decision to release three American detainees would have a positive effect on the upcoming summit between the United States and North Korea, said a South Korean presidential spokesman on Wednesday.

In a phone call with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Trump also told Moon that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had had very constructive talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Blue House spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom told reporters via mobile message.

Trump and Moon spoke shortly after Trump announced on Twitter that Pompeo was returning home from Pyongyang with the three men who were freed after the secretary of state met with the North Korean leader.


