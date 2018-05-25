S.Koreans slam cancellation of summit: 'No Nobel Peace Prize for Trump'

SEOUL - Many South Koreans were fuming on Friday after US President Donald Trump canceled a historic summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, feeling they had been cheated of a chance of a lifetime to live in peace.



Trump called off the unprecedented meeting, scheduled for June 12 in Singapore, after months of diplomatic progress had silenced bellicose rhetoric from the two sides and eased fears of a return to war.



"North Korea was in the process of doing everything that had been demanded of it. They even detonated their nuclear test site," said Eugene Lim, a 29-year-old office worker in Seoul.



"Trump has no interest in peace in our country. Why can't he just let us, the two Koreas, live in peace?"



