Sa'ar: Likud vote of confidence 'not necessary'

Likud MK Gideon Sa'ar claimed tonight that next Thursday's upcoming vote of confidence in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "isn't necessary" in a tweet on Saturday evening. This comes two days after Sa'ar made it clear that he will run once the Likud holds a primary election.



"The Likud central committee conference isn't necessary. No one is undermining the prime minister as head of the Likud. When there is an opportunity to make a challenge for the party leadership- like the one initiated by the PM himself just a few days ago - I will run."



