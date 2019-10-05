Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Sa'ar: Likud vote of confidence 'not necessary'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 5, 2019 23:40
Likud MK Gideon Sa'ar claimed tonight that next Thursday's upcoming vote of confidence in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "isn't necessary" in a tweet on Saturday evening.  This comes two days after Sa'ar made it clear that he will run once the Likud holds a primary election.

"The Likud central committee conference isn't necessary. No one is undermining the prime minister as head of the Likud. When there is an opportunity to make a challenge for the party leadership- like the one initiated by the PM himself just a few days ago - I will run."


