Saar attacks Netanyahu: Settlement future secured with actions, not words

Likud MK Gideon Saar spoke against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday following the latter's speech at the Makor Rishon conference."Whoever fixates our camp abandons Judea and Samaria," Saar said. "The future of Judea and Samaria must be secured with actions and not words: stop the Palestinian takeover of Area C (which has lasted years undisturbed); clear out Khan al Akhmar (after countless delays); and apply Israeli sovereignty to our settlement areas (in accordance with the Likud center's decision from two years ago."