Saudi Arabia condemns the Turkish offensive in northeast Syria

By REUTERS
October 9, 2019 22:06
 CAIRO -  Saudi Arabia condemned on Wednesday the Turkish offensive in northeast Syria, state TV cited an official source in the Saudi foreign ministry as saying.

The source expressed the kingdom's concern over the incursion and described it as a threat to regional security and peace.

The source also stressed the need to ensure the safety of the Syrian people, and Syrian sovereignty and territorial integrity.


