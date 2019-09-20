Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Saudi Aramco says full oil production will be back by end of Sept

By REUTERS
September 20, 2019 16:23
   ABQAIQ - Saudi Aramco will bring full oil production capacity at Abqaiq by the end of September, Khalid Buraik, the company's vice-president for southern area oil operations, said on Friday.

Abqaiq, one of the world's largest petroleum processing facilities, sustained heavy damage from an attack by drones and missiles on Sept. 14.


