Saudi Aramco's trading arm seeks oil products after attacks - traders

Saudi Aramco's trading arm is seeking oil products for prompt delivery following Saturday's attacks on Saudi oil facilities, three trade sources said on Monday.



Aramco Trading Company is making inquiries for the delivery of diesel, two of the sources said.

A third source said that the company may have bought two ultra low sulfur diesel cargoes, though this could not immediately be confirmed.

