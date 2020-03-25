Schumer: Help for health system, local govts in coronavirus package

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday the coronavirus legislation deal agreed to in the Senate includes $130 billion for the U.S. health care system and $150 billion to help state and local governments deal with the pandemic.Republicans and Democrats agreed on the $2 trillion bipartisan package early on Wednesday, which Schumer said also included strong oversight of large loans to corporations made by the U.S. Treasury. "We have greatly strengthened the bill and we're proud of what we've done," Schumer said in an interview with CNN.