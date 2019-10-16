Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Sec. Pompeo to arrive in Israel to discuss Syria - Report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 16, 2019 18:03
"Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will arrive in Israel tomorrow to discuss the situation in Syria post Trump's decision to pull U.S. forces out of Northern Syria and in light of the Turkish military operation," Senior Diplomatic Correspondent for channel 13 Barak Ravid reports, citing Israeli officials.

"He is expected to brief Netanyahu on the Turkey talks and on U.S. policy in Syria. It is unclear if Pompeo will meet "Blue & White" leader Benny Gantz."


