Sec. Pompeo to arrive in Israel to discuss Syria - Report

"Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will arrive in Israel tomorrow to discuss the situation in Syria post Trump's decision to pull U.S. forces out of Northern Syria and in light of the Turkish military operation," Senior Diplomatic Correspondent for channel 13 Barak Ravid reports, citing Israeli officials.



"He is expected to brief Netanyahu on the Turkey talks and on U.S. policy in Syria. It is unclear if Pompeo will meet "Blue & White" leader Benny Gantz."





