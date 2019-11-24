NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

Senior US military personnel land in Israel to meet with IDF heads

Visit comes as part of series of high-ranking US officials to Israel in recent weeks.

On the right ,IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi addressing the crew of Sa'ar 5-class corvette INS Lahav as part of the first IDF Chief of Staff inspection of 2019. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
On the right ,IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi addressing the crew of Sa'ar 5-class corvette INS Lahav as part of the first IDF Chief of Staff inspection of 2019.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
‪US Army General and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley landed in Israel on Sunday morning to meet with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi and other senior defense officials.
This is Milley’s first visit to Israel since assuming his position in October and comes amid heightened tensions with Iran.The General’s trip comes as part of a series of visits by several high ranking military chiefs including the head of the US Air Force Gen. David Goldfien, USAFE (United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa) Commander General Jeffery L. Harrigian and the Commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM) Gen. Kenneth McKenzie.
McKenzie’s visit Israel in early November, his first visit since becoming CENTCOM commander in March, was the second-ever visit by a  CENTCOM commander to the Jewish state after his predecessor Gen. Joseph Votel, visited in April.
On Saturday McKenzie warned that Iran would likely try to carry out another attack similar to the September 14th attack on Saudi oil facilities in a drone and missile swarm.
According to McKenzie, despite the additional 14,000 US troops deployed to the region, military equipment as well as an aircraft carrier, Tehran’s actions are unpredictable.
“It is very possible that they will attack again,” he said, adding that he “wouldn’t discount anything from Iran. When a nation behaves that irresponsibly, you have to be very cautious when you evaluate what they might do in the future.”
Speaking at the Manama Dialogue in Bahrain on Saturday, Milley urged regional states to work together to counter Iran.
“Unfortunately, sometimes the Iranian regime has proved itself to be the bully in the neighborhood. And the only way to stand up to a bully is to do it together,” he said.
Security forces kill three in southern Iraq protests overnight -police, medics
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/24/2019 09:05 AM
Hong Kong vote hits record amid calls for democracy
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/24/2019 08:45 AM
Bus, two more vehicles crash, at least 8 injured
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/24/2019 07:16 AM
Pope calls for global nuclear disarmament
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/24/2019 05:29 AM
Naftali Bennett and Mark Esper discuss U.S.-Israel cooperation, Iran
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/24/2019 04:35 AM
UK Labour Party narrow polling gap following televised leaders' debates
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/24/2019 02:43 AM
UK Labour Leader Corbyn: I would stay neutral in a second Brexit referendum
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/23/2019 10:42 PM
U.S. and France vie to bolster Gulf security after Saudi oil attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/23/2019 10:40 PM
Trump says administration to take 'good look' at Hong Kong rights bill
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/23/2019 10:39 PM
Haim Katz: We must allow people to compete in the primaries, if they wish
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/23/2019 08:24 PM
Names of Netanya fire casualties have been given over to medical court
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/23/2019 08:22 PM
Sa’ar: Leadership primary can save the Likud
Bolsonaro says Brazil is prepared in case of protests, but not worried
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/23/2019 07:30 PM
The IDF shot down a drone on its way from Gaza to Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/23/2019 07:26 PM
Hanniyeh: The indictment of Netanyahu raises the morale of Palestinians
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 11/23/2019 06:47 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by