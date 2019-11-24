Senior US military personnel land in Israel to meet with IDF heads

US Army General and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley landed in Israel on Sunday morning to meet with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi and other senior defense officials.This is Milley’s first visit to Israel since assuming his position in October and comes amid heightened tensions with Iran.The General’s trip comes as part of a series of visits by several high ranking military chiefs including the head of the US Air Force Gen. David Goldfien, USAFE (United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa) Commander General Jeffery L. Harrigian and the Commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM) Gen. Kenneth McKenzie.McKenzie’s visit Israel in early November, his first visit since becoming CENTCOM commander in March, was the second-ever visit by a CENTCOM commander to the Jewish state after his predecessor Gen. Joseph Votel, visited in April.On Saturday McKenzie warned that Iran would likely try to carry out another attack similar to the September 14th attack on Saudi oil facilities in a drone and missile swarm.According to McKenzie, despite the additional 14,000 US troops deployed to the region, military equipment as well as an aircraft carrier, Tehran’s actions are unpredictable.“It is very possible that they will attack again,” he said, adding that he “wouldn’t discount anything from Iran. When a nation behaves that irresponsibly, you have to be very cautious when you evaluate what they might do in the future.”Speaking at the Manama Dialogue in Bahrain on Saturday, Milley urged regional states to work together to counter Iran.“Unfortunately, sometimes the Iranian regime has proved itself to be the bully in the neighborhood. And the only way to stand up to a bully is to do it together,” he said.