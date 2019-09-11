After rockets, several targets attacked in Gaza – Palestinian report

According to Palestinian media, the Israeli Air Force attacked several targets in Gaza overnight, after two rockets were shot from Gaza early Tuesday night.



Rocket sirens went off in Ashdod and Ashkelon at around 9 p.m. local time. The Iron Dome intercepted one rocket while another fell in an open field near Ashkelon.



The IDF has not confirmed the attacks.



This is a developing story.





