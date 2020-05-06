The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Shaked: Annexing the West Bank is the dream of the people

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 6, 2020 15:59
Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked slammed Meretz MK Yair Golan on Wednesday for saying that annexing the West Bank is a dream held by the religious Right that will not come to pass.  
 
Shaked argued that this dream “is of the people of Israel” and that she fears that there is still a possibility this “historic move” will not come to pass.  
 
She called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to annex, if not the entire West Bank, then Jewish settlements in it, and mentioned that at this moment Israel has a “supportive [US] president in office.” 
 
Under the Trump administration's "Deal of the Century" Israel will be free to annex roughly 30% of the West Bank, meaning parts which are currently predominantly Jewish.
The Israeli right-wing urged Netanyahu to accept what they call the “good part” of the deal, the annexation, and reject what they call the “bad part”, the agreement to the creation of a Palestinian state.  
      
