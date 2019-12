Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked spoke out on Tuesday against the Supreme Court ruling on weather or not Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is able to lead the country while indicted.Had he been a minister he would have been forced to resign. Netanyahu handed over his ministerial duties to other Likud MKs. However there is currently no law stating a prime minister must step down if indicted. “I do not think they [the court] will intervene,” Shaked said.