Shaked to Likud officials: 'I control the Israeli AG'

Haaretz reports new developments in Netanyahu's quest for immunity following his indictment:



While attempting to negotiate a potential role in the Likud Party, former Minister of Justice Ayelet Shaked allegedly claimed to have complete control over Attorney General Avihai Mandelblit, claiming that Netanyahu had no chance of gaining immunity unless she was part of the Likud party. Her attempts to join the party were ultimately unsuccessful, as she instead chose to lead the new "Yamina" party, a conglomerate of three different right-wing parties.





Shaked's office replied to the allegations:

"Despite the attempts of political players to hurt "Yamina" with cheap, untrue gossip, we stand by our intention of recommending Netanyahu for Prime Minister of the state of Israel. "Yamina" is stronger than all the attempts to hurt it, and it's important that it stay that way, because only a large "Yamina" can continue strengthening Netanyahu against the challenges that still face us. If the quotes were in fact said by someone or other, they have no connection with Shaked, and were not said with her knowledge."

Stav Shaffir, Knesset candidate for the Democratic Union responded:



"A former justice minister pimping out the Attorney General for a chair. What we see here is political bribery at its lowest. Netanyahu's immunity is the deal of the century."