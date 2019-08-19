Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Shaked to Likud officials: 'I control the Israeli AG'

"A former justice minister pimping out the Attorney General for a chair. What we see here is political bribery at its lowest. Netanyahu's immunity is the deal of the century."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 19, 2019 20:10
1 minute read.
Shaked to Likud officials: 'I control the Israeli AG'

Ayelet Shaked . (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Haaretz reports new developments in Netanyahu's quest for immunity following his indictment:

While attempting to negotiate a potential role in the Likud Party, former Minister of Justice Ayelet Shaked allegedly claimed to have complete control over Attorney General Avihai Mandelblit, claiming that Netanyahu had no chance of gaining immunity unless she was part of the Likud party. Her attempts to join the party were ultimately unsuccessful, as she instead chose to lead the new "Yamina" party, a conglomerate of three different right-wing parties. 


Shaked's office replied to the allegations:


"Despite the attempts of political players to hurt "Yamina" with cheap, untrue gossip, we stand by our intention of recommending Netanyahu for Prime Minister of the state of Israel. "Yamina" is stronger than all the attempts to hurt it, and it's important that it stay that way, because only a large "Yamina" can continue strengthening Netanyahu against the challenges that still face us. If the quotes were in fact said by someone or other, they have no connection with Shaked, and were not said with her knowledge."




Stav Shaffir, Knesset candidate for the Democratic Union responded:
 
"A former justice minister pimping out the Attorney General for a chair. What we see here is political bribery at its lowest. Netanyahu's immunity is the deal of the century."


Related Content

Breaking news
August 19, 2019
U.S. attorney general shakes up prisons bureau after Epstein death

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings