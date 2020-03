A worker from Sheba Medical Center has tested positive for the coronavirus a week after she volunteered with children in a daycare set up for hospital staff, Ynet reports.The daycare was set up in an effort to support hospital staff who couldn't stay home with their children after the government announced the the mass closure of schools, however after the Sheba worker volunteered at the center, 50 children went into quarantine. None of the children have presented with symptoms.