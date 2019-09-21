Shelly Yachimovich: Be smart, Gantz

Former opposition head and former Labor leader Shelly Yachimovich took to Twitter on Saturday night to give Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, whose party has the most mandates, some advice.



"Come on, @gantzbe, be smart, be an officer and be a gentleman, and do not ruin a rare opportunity," Yachimovich wrote. "Go to the [Joint List] and promise them something really easy for their recommendation: Equal rights and resources for 20% of Israel's citizens."She concluded by saying: "On the battlefield, you're brave. Be brave in politics, too."



