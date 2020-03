Three men were injured during a Friday night shooting in the Arab town of Jalikulia near Kfar Saba. One of the young men was critically injured and the other two moderately injured, all were taken by emergency services to Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba. Another shooting incident took place on Friday night at Kfar Bara where a man in his 50’s was lightly injured, police is investigating the shootings and reported that the two cases are not related.