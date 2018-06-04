June 04 2018
|
Sivan, 21, 5778
|
Singapore declares 'special event area' for Trump-Kim summit

By REUTERS
June 4, 2018 12:38
SINGAPORE - Singapore has designated a central region of the wealthy city state as a "special event area" from June 10 to 14, for the planned summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the government said on Monday.

The area incorporating the districts of Tanglin, Newton and Orchard is where the foreign ministry, the US embassy, and several large hotels are located, including the Shangri-La hotel, mentioned as a possible venue for the June 12 summit.

The announcement was made in the government's online gazette.


