Smotrich: To annex the Jordan Valley, proper response to ICC

Citing the example of Simon Thassi, Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich sent an open letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday urging him to annex the Jordan valley as that would be a clear response to the recent ICC ruling that they believe it is worthwhile to investigate into the claim Israel is committing war crimes in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.Sunday being the first day of Hanukkah, Smotrich cited Simon Thassi from 1 Maccabees 15:33 “We have neither taken other men's land, neither do we hold that which is other men's: but the inheritance of our fathers, which was for some time unjustly possessed by our enemies.”