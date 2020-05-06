The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Smotrich to Arab-Israeli MKs: You invented a people a day and a half ago

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 6, 2020 16:46
Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich addressed Arab-Israeli MKs in Knesset today and told them they “invented a people a day and a half ago,” a press release on behalf of his office reported on Wednesday.  
 
Smotrich explained to those present why the Palestinian people allegedly “never existed” and why, in his view, a Palestinian state will never be established.  
 
During his presentation he addressed Join List MK Osama Saadi and asked him what his surname was, when the MK answered Smotrich said: “You see? From Saudi Arabia, that is where you are from.” 
 
MK Ahmad Tibi can be heard in a video of the speech laughing and pointing out that his own surname Tibi, means he comes from the city of Tayibe.  
 
Smotrich said that the Palestinians have “nothing, where is the Palestinian King? The first Palestinian coin?” He added that Arabs can live in Israel as long as they accept that they live in a Jewish state, to which Tibi replied by saying in jest “thank you for this generosity.”      
 
Mertz MK Nitzan Horovitz slammed Smotrich by saying that the surname of the minister is also the name of a town in the Ukraine, “does this mean Smotrich should return to that country?”  
 
Smotrich is the name of both a town in the Western Ukraine and a river.  
  
  
Donald Trump says will keep coronavirus task force indefinitely
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/06/2020 05:01 PM
Shaked: Annexing the West Bank is the dream of the people
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/06/2020 03:59 PM
Kremlin says US moon mining proposals need thorough legal analysis
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/06/2020 02:36 PM
Naftali Bennett approves thousands of housing units in Efrat
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/06/2020 01:22 PM
Iran death toll from new coronavirus outbreak rises by 78 to 6,418
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/06/2020 01:21 PM
Indonesia reports 367 new coronavirus cases, 23 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/06/2020 12:32 PM
Spain's daily death toll picks up after three days below 200
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/06/2020 12:14 PM
Philippines' coronavirus infections top 10,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/06/2020 11:43 AM
Tokyo reports 38 new coronavirus cases in fifth straight day of decline
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/06/2020 11:40 AM
Russia's coronavirus cases rise by more than 10,000 for 4th straight day
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/06/2020 11:38 AM
Singapore's health ministry confirms 788 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/06/2020 11:36 AM
Kinneret rises by centimeter in 24 hours, further rain expected
South Korea: No signs Kim Jong Un underwent heart surgery
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/06/2020 07:42 AM
China: Hong Kong protestors are a violent 'political virus'
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/06/2020 06:20 AM
Australian biotech firm CSL joins race for coronavirus treatment
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/06/2020 05:04 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by