South Korea coronavirus cases on downward trend

By REUTERS  
MARCH 18, 2020 06:19
SEOUL - South Korea reported 93 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, maintaining a downward trend in daily infections, but concerns about new outbreaks around small clusters persisted.
The daily tally marked the fourth day in a row that the country has posted fewer than 100 new infections, although slightly up from 84 recorded the day before, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
It brought South Korea's total infections to 8,413, the KCDC said. The death toll rose by three to 84.
The downward trend in overall infections has raised hopes that Asia's largest epidemic outside China may be abating, but authorities expressed concerns about small clusters of infections reported over the past few weeks.
Mexico yet to see formal US plan to deport migrants due to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/18/2020 06:50 AM
Colombia orders senior citizens to self-isolate from March 20
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/18/2020 04:52 AM
Mainland China reports 13 new confirmed cases of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/18/2020 03:28 AM
Turkish Health Minister confirms country's first death from coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/17/2020 11:16 PM
Two rockets fall outside Baghdad's Green Zone
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/17/2020 11:08 PM
IDF closes natural parks in the West Bank due to coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/17/2020 10:58 PM
NBA-Four players for Brooklyn Nets test positive for coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/17/2020 10:35 PM
Siman Tov: We want the public to listen without officers of the law
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/17/2020 09:23 PM
Netanyahu: This is a life or death situation
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/17/2020 09:16 PM
US preparing to call on military to boost coronavirus medical response
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/17/2020 07:54 PM
Some US State Department employees have tested positive for coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/17/2020 07:53 PM
Smotrich: Allowing Shin Bet to monitor Israelis 'slippery slope'
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/17/2020 07:24 PM
Italy reports 345 new coronavirus deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/17/2020 07:24 PM
Smotrich: People to use public transport only for what the gov’t wants
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/17/2020 07:24 PM
England coronavirus deaths rise to 67, up 14 from Monday
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/17/2020 07:09 PM
