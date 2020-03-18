South Korea coronavirus cases on downward trend

SEOUL - South Korea reported 93 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, maintaining a downward trend in daily infections, but concerns about new outbreaks around small clusters persisted.

The daily tally marked the fourth day in a row that the country has posted fewer than 100 new infections, although slightly up from 84 recorded the day before, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

It brought South Korea's total infections to 8,413, the KCDC said. The death toll rose by three to 84.