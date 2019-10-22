Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Spain set for further political stalemate, far-right rise -El Pais poll

By REUTERS
October 22, 2019 09:14
MADRID - Further political stalemate beckons for Spain after a repeat election next month, with neither left-wing nor right-wing parties due to win a parliamentary majority, a poll of polls in El Pais newspaper predicted on Tuesday.

Voters in the euro zone's fourth-largest economy will head to the polls for the second time this year on Nov. 10, after the Socialist party of Pedro Sanchez, acting prime minister, failed to secure a majority at a vote in April.Far-right party Vox, which secured its first parliamentary seats in the previous vote, would win 10 more to overtake left-wing Podemos and centre-right Ciudadanos as the third-largest parliamentary group, the survey said.


