Still time to block no-deal Brexit

LONDON - A Conservative lawmaker at the center of legislative efforts to block a no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31 said he still believed there was time to succeed, despite Boris Johnson's suspension of parliament.



Oliver Letwin said he hoped lawmakers from across parliament would work together next week to force Johnson to delay Britain's departure from the European Union. He said he did not yet know whether there was a majority for such action however.Asked if he thought there was enough time in parliament left to prevent a no-deal exit, Letwin said: "I believe that there probably is time, yes. Whether we can get the required majorities, of course, in the Houses of Commons altogether another matter."



