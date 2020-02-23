Stranded South Koreans returning home from Israel after virus scare

Some 180 South Koreans were returning home on Sunday after being stranded in Israel when flights between the countries were stopped by Israel due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, the Israel Airports Authority said.Israel said late on Saturday it would bar travel to and from South Korea after a spike in coronavirus cases there. This coincided with news that a group of South Korean pilgrims, of which nine later tested positive for the virus, had toured some of the country's most popular sites earlier in the month, stoking fears of a local outbreak.