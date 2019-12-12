Suspected 'nationalist' crime west of Nazareth, northern Israel

Police found wheels pierced on approximately 20 vehicles, one of which had a Star of David on it, this morning in Manshiya Zabda, about 13 km west of Nazareth, in northern Israel, according to the Police Spokesperson's Unit, which referred to it as a suspected "nationalist" crime.They also reported finding two buildings sprayed with graffiti. One of them said "Muhammad Pig" and the other said "Arabs are enemies to expel or kill."The Israeli police condemned the attack in a statement saying that it "condemns all nationalist hate crimes" and said it would use any means necessary to identify the suspects and bring them to justice.Police were called to the scene and launched an investigation.