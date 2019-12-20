The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Sweden jails man for spying on Ahwazi community for Iran

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 20, 2019 13:13
An Iraqi Swede was sentenced to 2-1/2 years in prison on Friday for spying on the Ahwazi community in Sweden and elsewhere in Europe and passing information to Iranian authorities, potentially exposing members of the group to harm.
The Ahwazi are an ethnic Arab minority mostly living in the Iranian province of Khusestan and face persecution and discrimination from authorities there, according to Amnesty International."The defendant's activities and surveillance of Ahwazis may cause a large number of opposition Ahwazis or their relatives persecution, serious injury or death," Stockholm District court said in a statement. "This intelligence operation has been systematic and has been going on for a long time."
Lebanon's new PM aims to form government within six weeks
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 12:19 PM
Google fined 150 million euros by France
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 12:14 PM
Russia offers Ukraine $3 bln as gas arbitration settlement
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 11:28 AM
Internet shutdown, curfew imposed in Indian city as two die in protests
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 10:14 AM
Ethiopia launches first satellite into space
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 08:53 AM
US FDA approves Ebola vaccine for the first time
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 05:35 AM
Trump demands 'immediate' Senate impeachment trial
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 02:27 AM
Could Mexican asylum seekers in the US be sent to Guatemala?
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 02:20 AM
Prosecutors against early release for ex-Trump lawyer Cohen
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 02:02 AM
US replaces NAFTA with new trade deal with Mexico, Canada
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 01:54 AM
McConnell: Senate failed to agree on testimony at Trump impeachment trial
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/20/2019 01:13 AM
17-year-old dies in Bnei Barak after falling down staircase
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/19/2019 11:22 PM
IDF strikes targets in Gaza Strip near Khan Yunis – Report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/19/2019 11:15 PM
Trump announces Democrat Van Drew switching to Republican Party
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/19/2019 10:11 PM
Pentagon review finds no threat from Saudi military students
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/19/2019 10:05 PM
